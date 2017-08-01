modernghana logo

Obaatanpa Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr Pledges Financial Assistance To Students

Mawuli Viwotor
19 minutes ago | Regional News

Hon Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr, Member of Parliament for Agona East has promised that she will take care of students who are in need of financial assistance to further their education.

Obaatanpa Hon Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr made the above promise at the first graduation of SALVATION ARMY BASIC SCHOOL IN AGONA DUAKWA of the Central Region.

Hon. Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr, MP, Agona East was in her constituency Thursday 27th July 2017, to perform basic functions required of her.

Maame Pokuah was at the school to grace the occasion, and as a mark of her concern for the welfare of the children, Obaatanpa provided educational materials as well as packaged lunch of jollof rice and chicken for all the 527 children.

Maame Pokuah donated a handsome amount for the school and also promised financial assistance to the needy children who will excel.

It is worth mentioning that a modern six unit classroom block is currently under construction for the children at the initiative of the MP.

Again, Obaatanpa was at the Duakwa Islamic school in fulfilment of a promise to spend time each year with school children during their "Our Day" period.

Maame Pokuah interacted with the children close to 300 and provided them packaged lunch of jollof rice and chicken plus educational materials to support learning.

The parents of the children were present in their numbers to welcome and cheer up Obaatanpa in recognition of her hard work.

To round up the program, Maame Pokuah inaugurated new members of the Mahama Ladies Club, gave them words of encouragement and made a donation to support their activities.

Regional News

quot-img-1TRUTH IS LIKE A SHOOT OF A RHIZOME, YOU TRASH IT HERe, IT WILL SHOOT UP THERE:IT NEVER STOPS POPPING UP UNTIL IT IS ALLOWED TO GROW.

By: Anthony Bezo quot-img-1

