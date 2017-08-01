modernghana logo

N/R NADMO receives relief items

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | General News

Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has received the first consignment of relief items for onward distribution to last Tuesday’s flood victims.

The Regional Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullah Hindu confirmed receipt of the items in a Citi News interview, Tuesday August 1, 2017.

He disclosed that additional four trucks load of relief items were headed for the Northern Region.

He assured the victims of fair distribution of the items but emphasized that the worse affected victims would be given preferential treatment.

Alhaji Abdullah Hindu bemoaned NADMO’s inadequate resources and thus called for philanthropic support.

Background
Over 3,000 people were affected by recent flooding which ravaged six districts in the Northern Region including the Tamale Metropolitan Area.

Two persons including the late Hajia Fati Bapuni and a pupil of Tamale Methodist primary school were reported dead.

Several thatch houses submerged while livestock, farmlands and other valuables were carried away.

Portions of the eastern corridor road and some feeder roads linking communities to major towns and cities were cut off.

Vice President, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia toured some of the affected communities within the Tamale Metropolitan Area.


By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

