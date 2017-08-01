TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
University Of Washington Sankofa Ghana Study Abroad 2017
Seven eager students, undergraduate and masters, as well as two faculty members embarked on a journey of identity development the 22nd of June 2017. They came from the University of Washington’s School of Social Work for a study abroad program and worked collectively with a local, non-profit, non-governmental organization called Cheerful Hearts Foundation (CHF). The group, or Sankofa VI, were welcomed and blessed by the Chief of Gomoa Nyanyano Dr. Nana Obeng Wiabo V. Chief Wiabo has supported CHF since its beginning and is well known for his efforts to better the community.
CHF has three projects centered around the organization’s mission for an improved sustainable standard of living--to “educate and empower rural citizens through human rights, public health and education initiatives.” First-hand experience is a wonderful opportunity for Sankofa VI to make a lasting social change. The students completed community service each focusing on aspects of the CHF mission that best fit their studies. Some were within the public health project assisting physicians in a clinic. Others were involved as teaching assistants in orphanages; and, one preventing child Labor and trafficking in the Fettah, Senya, and Nyanyano areas of Ghana. All, surely, impacting their projects as well as providing innovative solutions and assistance.
In addition, Sankofa VI received lectures on African traditional governance. Researching pre-colonial era, colonial, post-colonial and its functions before and after colonization as lessons for understanding some of the root causes for life in Ghana today. Twi lessons were incorporated into their studies. Though English is primarily taught in schools understanding local dialect is necessary for acclimating into the culture. In accordance with Sankofa, Twi for go back and get it, the group enjoyed lectures about going back to your roots from Renee C. Neblett, founder and Ex. Director of Kokrobite Institute. Credits were distributed to each student upon delivering their personal research.
The group had the opportunity to meet with the student leadership of the University of Ghana comparing the campus life of both their universities and views of contemporary issues. Coursework and supplements were balanced with other cultural enrichment activities including visiting various historic and tourist sites such as; the Dr. Kwame Nkrumah memorial park, Cape Coast Slave dungeon, W.E B. Dubois museum, Kakum National Park, Independence Square and various markets. Judging by the bright African prints each student donned towards the closing of their trip they appreciated being able to have tailored clothing designed.
Their four-week stay concluded with a farewell hosted by Eric Opoku Agyemang, co-founder of CHF. The celebration was filled with Ghanaian live music and cultural dancing some of which they might have recognized from their brief interactive sessions. Local food was served and gifts and certificates exchanged. Dr. Gloria Burgess, author of Dare to Wear Your Soul On the Outside; Mr. David Burgess; Co-director Dr. Margaret Spearmon, Chief Officer for Community Engagement and Outreach; Bilen Millions, MSW Program Coordinator; the Cheerful Hearts Foundation Staff, and Sankofa VI meda ase paa [thank you very much] for the time well spent.
