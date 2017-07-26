TOP STORIES
Knowledge without wisdom is like a beautiful lady without moralsBy: Ikechukwu Izuakor
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Rotary International African President-Elect Passes Away
Sam Frobisher Owori, Rotary International President-Elect, died on Thursday, July13, 2017 as a result of post-operative complications from a planned surgery in Texas, USA.
Sam was a member of the Rotary Club Kampala, Uganda, for 38 years. Under Sam's leadership, the number of Rotary clubs in Uganda swelled from nine to 89 over the course of 29 years. Sam saw in Rotary members an
incredible passion to make a difference.
“Rotary has become a way of life for me – with the intrinsic value and core belief in mutual responsibility and concern for one another as a cornerstone,” Sam said when he was nominated last year. I feel immense
satisfaction knowing that through Rotary, I've helped someone live better.”
Sam was also the Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Corporate Governance of Uganda (ICGU), whose mission is to promote excellence in corporate governance principles and practice in the region by 2020.
Previously, he was Executive Director of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and Managing Director of /Uganda Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) and Director of Uganda Development Bank. He has also served as
Corporation Secretary of the Central Bank of Uganda (BOU).
He had served as a member and chairman of several boards, including FAULU Limited (now Opportunity Bank), the Uganda Heart Institute, the Centre for African Family Studies (CAFS), Mulago Hospital Complex, Mukono
Theological College and the Kampala City Council. Sam was also the Vice Chair of the Hospice Africa, Uganda, and a member of the board and chair of the Audit Committee of PACE (Programme for Accessible
Health, Communication and Education) in Uganda.
In his statements, Ian Riseley, Rotary International President (2017/2018) said, “Please remember Sam as the outstanding, hardworking Rotarian he was. In this difficult time, I ask you to keep his wife, Norah, the Owori
Family and Sam's millions of friends around the world in your thoughts. Sam was a special person in so many ways and his unexpected death is a huge loss to Rotary, his community and the world. In addition, we are establishing details on plans to celebrate his life as they become available. Rotary is establishing a memorial fund in Sam’s honour.
During his tenure as president, he was hoping to harness the Rotary enthusiasm and pride so that every project becomes the engine of peace and prosperity. He had embarked on a campaign of increasing Rotary's
membership through the recruitment of more women, youth and community members.
“There are many places which need Rotary and numerous potential members who have never been invited. The problem is
Rotarians who got in and closed the door,” he said.
A service for Sam was held on Friday, July 21, 2017 from 7: 00pm to 9:00pm at St Vincent's Cathedral in Bedford, Texas.
Born in 1941 in West Budama District, Uganda, to the late Zephania and Mary Ochieng, Sam was the third child in a family of 14. Sam is survived by his dear wife, Norah, three sons, siblings and grandchildren.
An inspiration to Rotarians in Africa, especially and all over the world, Sam F. Owori will be greatly missed.
About Rotary
Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges.
Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work impacts lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News