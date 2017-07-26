TOP STORIES
Techiman North District Assembly Holds Staff Durbar
Techiman North District Assembly has held staff durbar to introduce the new District Chief Executive Mr Peter Mensah to the entire staff of the assembly.
The meeting was to enable the DCE familiarize himself with the staff and also to interact as well as to share with them his vision.
Addressing the staff, the District Chief Executive Mr peter Mensah asked for the support of all the staff since he alone cannot do the work without the support of the staff being the technocrats. He also urged the workers to put their political affiliation aside and work in unity to ensure the development of the district.
The DCE assured the staff that they are safe in terms of security and that they shouldn't entertain any fear.
Mr Peter Mensah said he will employ strategies to enhance revenue mobilization in the district and urged the revenue collectors to also work hard.
He advised the staff to be punctual and avoid lateness to work.
The DCE assured the workers His commitment to work with them and also to run an open door administration and will welcome constructive criticism but will not entertain backbiting attitude from the staff.
