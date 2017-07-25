TOP STORIES
Charlotte Osei sues lawyer for aggrieved workers
The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) , Charlotte Osei has sued the lawyer who signed the petition presented to the president by aggrieved employees of the Commission, Matthew Opoku Agyemang.
The lawyer, Matthew Opoku Agyemang signed the petition for the workers who were not named in the petition.
Some aggrieved employees of the Electoral Commission (EC) last week petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to dismiss the Chairperson of the Commission, Charlotte Osei.
The employees in a statement insisted Mrs. Osei should be impeached for among others, bringing the “Commission's name into disrepute by single highhandedly petitioning EOCO on an alleged misappropriation of staff endowment fund for malicious reasons. ”
They further revealed that following her appointment as EC Chair, Mrs. Osei “compromised the independence and neutrality of the Commission by arranging for 2015 V8 Land Cruiser with registration WR 2291-15 from the office of the President for use as official vehicle without going through the procurement process or recourse to the Commission.”
In response Mrs. Osei threatened to sue the lawyer for defamation if he failed to disclose the names of his clients.
Maxwell Opoku Agyemang however refused, stating that he was ready to face Mrs. Osei in court.
