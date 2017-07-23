modernghana logo

Kasoa old market burnt down

MyJoyOnline
24 minutes ago | General News

Kasoa Old market in the Central region has been razed down by fire Sunday dawn.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Kasoa Michael Mensah told Myjoyonline.com , the entire market has been burnt down leaving only cement structures.

He said the fire began at about 1:30am with two shops. With no fire service station in the municipality, it took about an hour for the closest fire station to arrive at the scene.

The MCE lamented, the fire service personnel were severely hampered by the citing of several unauthorised structures.

Alarmed residents joined firefighters to break down wooden structures in a bid to access the fire within the "clumsy" looking market.

He said "very dangerous" explosions were heard inside the market as the combustion continued.

At least firefighters from five different stations had to join the fight which ended Sunday morning leaving huge losses of properties.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

