I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
On The Naked Madness!! Kushman Speaks For Rashida Black Beauty

23 minutes ago | Social Media Trends

Ex Boyfriend of one time Ghanaian celebrity, Rashida Black Beauty, has come out to say, the Malafaka comedienne made the explicit video for a white-man she has been chatting online.

Kushman, was insulted sometime back by Rashida Black Beauty said he came out to speak for Rashida because he knew some Ghanaians will conclude that, he was the one who released the video because he was having an affair with Rashida.

“As the video leaked, they will say I was dating the girl so maybe they will say because I was dating her, I want to destroy her career/life. Meanwhile I know nothing about it”. He said.

Kushman revealed this in an interview on OKfm, 6hours after the video leaked.

