FAILURE TO DELIVERING ON PROMISES USUALLY LEADS TO MAKING UNTRUE PRONOUNCEMENTS TO SOLIDIFY POLITICAL AND INTELLECTUAL DISHONESTY TO THE PEOPLE.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
Kejetia Redevelopment Likely To Worsen Congestion In Kumasi Central Business District
Investigations conducted by mynewsgh.com have shown that the ongoing redevelopment of Kajetia market in Kumasi, is likely to pose a threat to both residents of the city and traders in the central business district
The US$298 million redevelopment project intended to ease traffic in order to bring relief to commuters has now become a source of worry following concerns raised by architects as to whether it can really serve the intended purpose.
Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah on Kumasi-based Garden City Radio said the construction of the structures will still create congestion if extra provisions are not immediately made.
The base of the structure that was supposed to be a lorry park has now been converted to stores confirming fears that the multi-million project is not a final answer to the traffic situation within the Garden City.
Former president, John Dramani Mahama during the sod cutting of the project also gave firm assurance to affected traders that they would be given first priority in the reallocation of stores but before everything is complete the story appears to have changed.
Market women who hitherto the commencement of the project, protested for fear they may lose their stores say they feel vindicated as authorities have told they cannot all be accommodated in the redeveloped market and must consider other settler areas.
