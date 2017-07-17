TOP STORIES
UMB Marks 45th Anniversary
John Awuah (3rd left) and other management members clapping after the 45th anniversary logo had been unveiled
Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), a leading indigenous bank with significant expertise in customised banking products and services, launched its 45th anniversary celebration at a lively ceremony on Thursday in Accra.
The celebration, billed to run till the end of the year, is themed: “45 Years of Banking Excellence.”
John Awuah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UMB, in a speech, stated that “on March 15th, 1972, we opened our doors to the public as the premier merchant bank in Ghana. Since that time, we have evolved, expanding our reach from corporate to retail and most recently into public private partnerships with the creation of our UMB PPP Incubator Centre. Throughout our 45 years, we have always pursued innovation, exceptional banking products and a commitment to providing our customers with the very best. As we look towards our next 45 years, we will deepen our relationship with customers and continue to put them at the centre of what we do here at UMB.”
Record of growing businesses
“Over the course of our 45 years, we have helped many small businesses grow into successful larger businesses and several of our corporate customers that began with us in 1972 are still our customers today.”
New products
Mr. Awuah also said that near the end of this month, UMB will launch a truly innovative and remarkable product, which will change the way the bank and customers interact.
'One District, One Factory' Initiative
When asked about the bank’s involvement in government’s One District, One Factory initiative, Mr. Awuah noted that “as a follow up to the fruitful trip to China last month, where I joined the Vice President and the 'One District, One Factory' Secretariat to secure 2 billion dollars in financing from the People's Republic of China private sector development corporation, we will be announcing the first few projects to be created under the 'One District, One Factory' initiative. We are truly honoured to be involved in this groundbreaking programme and we look forward to the transformative economic growth that the 'One District, One Factory' initiative will bring to our dear nation.”
Anniversary celebration activities
Yvonne Botchey, Director of Marketing and Communications, commented that “our 45th anniversary celebration will feature many events geared towards celebrating our customers. We will also launch several wonderful new products and services in recognition of our 45th anniversary.”
Ms. Botchey also noted that there will be a celebration gala, thanksgiving service, invitational golf tournament, staff engagement fun events, social media contests and many other activities to celebrate this milestone moment for UMB.
[email protected]
By Samuel Boadi
