Njie seals permanent Marseille switch

AFP
1 hour ago | Africa
Cameroon international striker Clinton Njie has joined Marseille on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur after spending last season on loan in France, the Premier League club said. By (AFP/File)
London (AFP) - Cameroon international striker Clinton Njie has joined Marseille on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur after spending last season on loan in France, the Premier League club said Sunday.

The 23-year-old joined Spurs from Lyon in 2015 but featured sparingly at White Hart Lane before he was shipped out to Marseille, where he scored four goals in 23 appearances.

"We have reached an agreement with Marseille for the permanent transfer of Clinton Njie," read a brief statement on Tottenham's website. "We wish Clinton all the best for the future."

Njie was part of the Cameroon squad which won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

