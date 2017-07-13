TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
Four persons arrested for dumping refuse on road
Madina (GAR), July 12, GNA - Four culprits arrested for dumping refuse along the Madina-Aburi road have been fined GH¢300.00 each by the Madina Magistrate court.
They are Ayittey Sawey, Grace Nakortey, Salamatu Salifu and Alhassan Razak.
They all pleaded guilty and would a serve month in jail each in default.
GNA
