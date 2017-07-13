modernghana logo

Four persons arrested for dumping refuse on road

July 12

Madina (GAR), July 12, GNA - Four culprits arrested for dumping refuse along the Madina-Aburi road have been fined GH¢300.00 each by the Madina Magistrate court.

They are Ayittey Sawey, Grace Nakortey, Salamatu Salifu and Alhassan Razak.

They all pleaded guilty and would a serve month in jail each in default.

