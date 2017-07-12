TOP STORIES
Ghanaians Have Sanctioned Teen Alcoholism And Sex Drive Because of Money
The soaring of teenage alcoholism and sexual impulses can be attributed to unregulated, unpolished, unethical and over-saturated advertisements in the media.
There are more drugged, drunk and mentally and emotionally disturbed teens on our streets, in our neighborhoods, towns and schools across Ghana than ever before.
Persons who advertise “miracle” cures but have no medical training are quacks. Drugs and food supplements that promote false health claims are quack products. This is a crime because it often preys on the desperation of people without hope. It’s not outright armed robbery but it might as well be since both quackery and robbery accomplish the same things—they endanger the lives of the victims and separate them from their money.
Teenage alcoholic consumption and sex drive are on the rise in Ghana. Thanks in part to unregulated, over-saturated alcoholic brewages and herbal aphrodisiac advertisements on our airwaves and in the print media.
By now those of you with high immoral outrage and disjointed stand on social issues—especially if they have something to do with our teens’ plights—will delete this piece or print it, crumble the paper into a ball and throw it into the dust bin.
But, I’d like to offer two things in my defense: First, get over it, and second, pick your adverts selectively and think of the damage the booze is doing to our teens.
Have you wondered why teenage alcoholism and teen pregnancies are on the rise in Ghana lately? Blame them on herbal aphrodisiacs and alcoholic beverages manufactures and vendors. What do you expect? We see celebrities and media personalities advertising these products on our airwaves; they claim supposedly these products help to maintain a strong waist—euphemism for arousing sexual desire and enhance sexual performance—all in the name of making money at the expense of our youth. What is the moral fabric that binds us? Or does the end always justify the means?
Yes, you can’t turn on your television set without seeing an advertisement about an alcoholic bitters and herbal medicine that enhance sexual prowess. They believe in equal opportunity marketing strategy. They have something for everyone: Young and old, male and female, rich and poor, healthy and very sick ones alike. Who regulates the media advertisements in Ghana and does anyone care about these social ills? My inquiring mind wants to know!
Undoubtedly , our teenagers are drinking anything that they can get their hands on as long as we glorify it on our airwaves ,but who is watching and how come our policy makers have given up on these young people, as if they’re not part of the ‘national resources’?.
Because of unpolished and morally indigestible adverts on our televisions and radios, teenagers (especially, those in SHS) are umbilically attached to the consumption of alcoholic beverages and sexual energy enhancing herbal drugs, just to numb their frustrations and prove their manhood.
In fact, the dangerous effects of alcoholic consumption on our teens and young adults are so huge. Statistics from the emergency room communities across the land tell us that fatal single-car accidents are nine times out of ten have something to do with an alcoholic consumption. And the chances of a teen graduating from the consumption of alcoholic drinks to other illicit drugs are very high.
The sad part is that parents are condoning this newly- found national phenomenon .Some adults don’t mind seeing their kids having a drink or two—let’s say, a few sachets of ‘striker’, ‘joy daddy’ or adonko bitters. My question is: Isn’t it illegal to sell or give alcoholic drinks to minors? And, who regulates teens’ alcoholic drinks marketing standard and consumption in Ghana?
Personally, I don’t know if bringing this issue out is going to matter so much to our policy makers, or change the tenor, tone or the dynamics of the issue because too much money is at stake and the media establishments won’t sacrifice their money- milking cow in the name of moral equilibrium for a million years.
The list of excuses for inaction and status quo on the part of the government is long. But, one thing I do know is that the more we talk about it the more it’s going to be on the national consciousness, even if we try to push it under the political and social carpets.
Oh Yes, with the help of strong advertisements in the media the demand of these products are in the astrosphere so is their effects.
The unregulated marketing of alcoholic drinks and herbal aphrodisiacs to the teens has its major side effects on the teens and our over-stretched health budget and bleeding medical delivery system. .
The lists run from mental health issues, liver and pancreas damage to rift between family members. From social misfits to unnecessary fights and accidents. From rapes to teenage pregnancies and the spread of STDs and HIV. Young consumers of alcoholic drinks are more likely to be the perpetrators or victims of sexual aggression. They’re also more likely to be victims of car accidents because when they’re drunk they won’t mind getting a ride from an intoxicated driver.
This is very serious national security issue, but I don’t expect any remedy from any ministry because it’s about our teens—they don’t count! Their plights are not on the national radar that is why they lack places for proper recreational activities, and after school playgrounds in our towns or villages. However, I wonder if Ghana can survive if its future- leaders’ concerns and aspirations are not addressed but pushed under the rug.
Show me vulnerable and pessimistic teens and I will show you a nation that is disreputable, depressed, undisciplined, unplanned, unmotivated, insensitive ,ignorant, has no respect for natural resources, visionless and can’t even provide food or jobs for her able-bodied people and is living as if there is no tomorrow.
Kwaku Adu-Gyamfi (Voice of Reason)
*The author is a social commentator and the founder of Adu-Gyamfi Disadvantaged youth Empowerment Foundation
