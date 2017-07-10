TOP STORIES
E/R: NHIA boss resigns over NPP pressure
The New Juaben Municipal Director of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in the Eastern region has resigned after he was given a one week ultimatum by the New Patriotic Party to quit.
Mr. Kwadwo Gyeke Darko was asked by the NPP to peacefully quit his role at NHIA or face ejection from his office.
The order for him to quit was issued by the Eastern regional Director of Communication for the NPP, David Prah on Kingdom FM, a Koforidua-based Radio station on Thursday.
According to him, Gyeke Darko was the regional Director of elections in 2016 for the opposition National Democratic Congress.
He added that Mr. Gyeke Darko has consistently assassinated the character and competency of President Akufo Addo which makes it impossible for him to work under the current government.
“We are telling the New Juaben Municipal Director of the NHIA, Gyeke Darko, who is a strong NDC man and a Director of Election for the NDC in the 2016 election to vacate his post in the next one week else we will eject him from the office.
“He has demonstrated that he lacks confidence in the President so he cannot work with this government.”
Starr FM’s Eastern regional correspondent Kojo Ansah reports that Mr. Gyeke Darko has resigned to prevent any embarrassment by members of the ruling party.
