ghana needs help and we need to start by doing it ourselves than the rest will help.By: lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Book assessing media development in Ghana launched
Accra July 2, GNA - A book titled 'Assessment of Media Development in Ghana', which assesses the state of media on diversified issues in Ghana based on the Media Development Indicators (MDI) developed by UNESCO, has been launched in Accra.
The 66-page book prepared by Centre for Development Communication (CedCom), is structured in accordance with the five major categories of indicators defined in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) MDI publication.
Mr Ibrahim Gariba, the Communications Director of CedCom speaking at the launch of the book at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) in Accra, said the book spells out: System of Regulation Conducive to Freedom of Expression, Plurality and Diversity of Media, a Level Economic Playing Field and Transparency of Ownership, Media as a platform for Democratic Discourse.
Others, he said, were: Professional Capacity Building and Supporting Institutions that Underpin Freedom of Expression and Infrastructural Capacity is Sufficient to Support Independent and Pluralistic Media.
He said these categories had been discussed extensively to address and shape issues confronting the media.
Mr Gariba said the organisation would distribute 3,000 copies to universities training students in Communication Studies.
Mr Carl Ampah, the UNESCO Representative, said these indicators had the potential to serve as a catalyst and justification for UNESCO's agenda in its media development efforts.
He said 'Media development indicator was a framework for assessing media development in Ghana and the media's contribution to creating and sustaining of a functioning democracy.
'Free, independent and pluralistic media empower citizens with information that enable them make informed choices and actively participate in democratic processes' he explained.
He said the indicators through a holistic strategy looks at all aspects of the media and had gained some recognition among UN agencies, developmental partners, civil societies and some countries.
He cited Brazil, Mauritania, Mozambique and Tunisia among some of the countries that have successfully launched and completed studies on the MDIs.
He commended Ghana and lauded her efforts to follow suit in the launching of the MDIs and believed that it would improve fields of communication in good governance.
Mr Zakaria Tanko Musah, the Head of Department of Print Journalism of GIJ, in a goodwill message advised all journalists to be mindful of the ethics and practice in a responsible and knowledge based atmosphere to raise the image of the profession.
He admonished media organisations to go beyond the Ghana Journalists Association code of ethics and institute an internal code of ethics to check behaviour and conduct of Journalists.
Mr Tim Quashigah, a Senior Lecturer at GIJ, who chaired the event, said he would recommend the book as a training manual to train the students to become professionals in the field of journalism.
GNA
By Kwamina Tandoh/Cecilia Diesob, GNA
