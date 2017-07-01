TOP STORIES
National Union Of Ghana Students (NUGS) Meets Minority Leader Of The 7th Parliament Of The 4th Republic Of Ghana
"I owe my current position in politics largely to NUGS"- (Hon. Haruna Iddrisu Minority Leader of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana and a Former NUGS President) remarked.
We have leapfrogged in the last decades in the way we do politics and practice politics.We must adhere to strict virtues that builds rather than destroy, we must chart a path of restoration than destruction (Abubakari Luqman)
NUGS must be restored and sanity must be at the apogee ! It is time to put the heady days of our dear union behind us and forge ahead in unity for purpose and the manifestation and restoration of the ever fighting nerve of NUGS.
We cannot achieve the student development agenda when our ranks are broken, when we lack a common leadership structure, the minority leader never minced words when he said "go and put your house in order" a deliberate comment in the interest of unity and unification of our mother union. NUGS has made several strides in the past decades but our challenges must always be seen as a pivot of getting the best out of the worst. We must get together as one if we ever want the student project to be delivered.
Today the students of Ghana are greeted with ugly regimes of extortion in the form of financial obligations inherent in what government call "IGF and CAPEN.These and many are the reasons why students unions across Ghana must unite to have a formidable front to fight for the rights of students and to address the daunting challenges confronting students within and outside Ghana.
The minority Leader of parliament and Hon. Kwabena Donkor (Former Minister of Power and current member of parliament of pru East Constituency) assured NUGS their unflinching support in restoring sanity. The meeting was later joined by Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah (Former Minister of Energy and Petroleum and current member of parliament of Ellembelle constituency
RESTORING OUR UNION IS A COLLECTIVE RESPONSIBILITY, BE A BEACON OF UNITY...ALUTA Continua, Victoria Ascerta!!
