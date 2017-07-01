TOP STORIES
Prestea Magistrate Court Has Sentences Two Taxi Drivers Into Prison
The Prestea Magistrate Court in the Western Region presided over by His Worship Frank Addo Ashitey on Thursday June 30, 2017 sentenced two taxi drivers into one and half year imprisonment for stealing diesel.
The police prosecutor Detective Sergeant, Richard Akumay explained to the court that the complainant Destiny Akakpo is a night security man at Akapii Guest House at Prestea Ankobra.
The 1st and 2nd accused persons are taxi drivers and at Prestea Himan.
On June 27, 2017 about 2:15am the accused persons loaded a taxi cab with registration no.CR 4411 - 15 driven by 1st accused person, Human Abu with five empty gallons and a rubber pipe and went to the premises of the Guest House and attempted to siphoned diesel from the vehicles parked in the there.
The complainant saw the two accused persons and raised an alarm and the 2nd accused, Enock Owusu managed to escape but the 1st accused person, Jumah Abu was arrested.
Upon thoroughly interrogation, the 1st accused person informed the complainant that he came with the said taxi car together with the 2nd accused person to steal the diesel.
The 1st accused person together with the taxi cab was handed over to the police for investigation.
The 1st accused person later led police to arrest the 2nd accused person. Both accused persons admitted the offence and were charge with before court.
