TOP STORIES
If you want to be a great philosopher;read the book of a great man. The bible.By: Bisaso Richard
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Christian Leadership And Authority
1 PETER 5:1-5
Therefore, I exhort the elders among you, as your fellow elder and witness of the sufferings of Christ, and a partaker also of the glory that is to be revealed, shepherd the flock of God among you, exercising oversight not under compulsion, but voluntarily, according to the will of God, and not for sordid gain, but with eagerness; not yet as lording it over those allotted to your charge, but in proving to be examples to the flock.
And when the Chief Shepherd appears, you will receive the unfading crown of glory. You younger men, likewise, be subject to your elders, and all of you, clothe yourselves with humility toward one another, for God is opposed to the proud, but gives grace to the humble (NASB).
INTRODUCTION
A bumper sticker reads: “Don’t follow me. I’m lost too.” Motion does not always mean purpose. Be very careful if you follow the crowd, for they may not know where they are going.
General Eisenhower, a late President of the United States would demonstrate the art of leadership with a simple piece of string. He would put it on a table and say: “Pull it and it will follow wherever you wish. Push it and it will go nowhere at all. It is just that way when it comes to leading people. They need to follow a person who is leading by example.”
At another time he said, “You do not lead by hitting people over the head—that is assault, not leadership.”
Today, we are dealing with “Christian Leadership and Authority.”
Background
First Peter is among the Epistles of the New Testament called General Epistles. The Apostle Peter is the author of this Epistle or Letter. The purpose of Peter’s writing was to offer encouragement to Christians who were going through severe persecution because of their faith in Jesus Christ. It was written primarily to Jewish Christians who have been driven out of Jerusalem and had scattered throughout Asia Minor. This letter also is written for believers everywhere in every generation.
The danger of suffering has preoccupied Peter’s attention in this Letter. From the beginning of the letter (1:3-12) to the end of chapter 4, he exhorts the churches to live faithful lives before God, constantly placing these exhortations against the backdrop of persecution.
The fifth chapter of First Peter begins with the word “therefore,” which is a word of transition. In order for you to understand this text, you have to go back to the previous chapters, especially what Peter under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit has said in chapter 4:12-19.
In this text the Apostle Peter identifies himself as a “fellow elder and a witness of the sufferings of Christ, and also a partaker of the glory that is to be revealed.” That Peter calls himself a “fellow elder’ is both a statement of modesty and sympathy. As an elder, he knows both the temptations and the joys these elders encounter in their service to Christ. If there were a follower of Jesus Christ you and I should lend ears to his words of exhortation, it is the apostle Peter. For Peter has come a long way and his words of wisdom gained through the years of spiritual maturity is a treasure to all spiritual leaders of every generation. We have a saying that “experience is the best teacher.” The Apostle Peter is one whose heart has been humbled by failure, broken and conquered by Calvary’s love. He is a leader who looks across at others but not down. He is a leader who does not pride himself because he is one of the original apostles of Jesus Christ. He does not brag about how long he has been in the ministry. He does not say as “your superior elder,” but as “your fellow elder.” Rather, he has a word from God for leaders of the church of the Diaspora in how best they can serve Christ and the Body of Christ, which is the church.
The word “elder” used in this context comes from the Greek, Presbuteros. It is from this word that we get our English word, “Presbyters.” The term “elder” is used in two different ways in the New Testament. First, it has an official connotation and refers to pastoral leadership in the church. The word presbuteros is also used interchangeably with the word episcopos, which means “overseer” or “bishop” in Acts 20:17, 28; Titus 1:5, 7.
Second, the word “elder” is used for officers in the church who provide supervision, protection, discipline, instruction, and direction for the believing community. Peter goes on to say, “And a witness of the sufferings of Christ.” Peter was an eyewitness of the sufferings of Jesus Christ. Though not standing at the cross of Christ like John, at a distance Peter saw the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the cross (Luke 23:49). Having identified himself with the dispersed and suffering believers, Peter begins to unravel what the Holy Spirit has inspired him to tell the churches.
The only imperative that God gives to the elders is found in verse two, which is the word “shepherd.” The word “shepherd’ is an aorist imperative verb. The verb “shepherd” embraces the idea of guiding, feeding, tending, caring and protecting. Peter says, “Shepherd the flock of God among you.” The church or the believing community belongs to God not the pastor or the elder. The church belongs to God. When we talk about the flock of God or church, we do not mean the building. The building is not the church. The church is the collective body of persons who have given their lives to Jesus Christ and are serving Him together. In verse two, the apostle Peter delineates two negative motivations and two positive motivations for Christian leadership. First, he states that those of us who are spiritual leaders should exercise “oversight not under compulsion.” The word translated, "compulsion" is used only here in the entire New Testament. The word of God is saying that you are not to lead the people of God or serve God by coercion. In other words, nobody should talk you into leading the people of God. You do not become a pastor, evangelist, teacher, a deacon, and church council member because your spouse, parents, or friends talked you into it. Nobody should force you into leadership position when you know in your heart that you cannot do the work. Peter is saying that an elder should not serve for his/her own satisfaction, but as glad volunteers in God’s service. An elder must not be on an ego trip. An elder should not do what will bring him/her self-gratification, but what will benefit and edify the people of God. Peter knows that the human ego is a severe and unhealthy taskmaster and that ministry too often becomes compulsive act of self-gratification. You do not become an elder or a leader in a local church just because you want to prove something.
The positive side of leadership in Christian ministry is first and foremost, a call from God. It has to be free and joyful response to God’s love. When God calls you, you cannot refuse from a sense of inadequacy. Nobody is worthy of such trust but God in His sovereign wisdom and amazing grace calls some to lead His people. When Moses tried to excuse himself from God’s call to deliver His people from captivity, God became angry with him (Exodus 4:14). You do not turn down God’s call for leadership because you think yourselves incapable. God is not looking for capable and adequate people. He is looking for those who are available, willing, and dependent on Him. I would like you to dispel the idea of “hiring a minister” to serve the church. You do not hire a pastor, preacher, or minister. Being a pastor, evangelist, or a teacher is a calling from God. I believe this sense of hiring is the more reason many people are forming their own churches. If you hire a minister or pastor that means you can fire him at any time of your convenience, but if you know that the pastoral ministry is a calling from God, then you are careful not to interfere with the plan of God.
The second negative motivation for Christian ministry is “greedy for money.” The New American Standard Bible calls it “sordid gain,” and the King James Version translates it “filthy lucre.” The term implies not only greed, but also greed that satisfies itself through fraud. Peter is saying that you do not respond to the call of God with a mindset of money. This is where I have to caution the congregation. Some Christians think that a Pastor or a paid minister has to live in poverty. The word of God does not teach that. Rather, it teaches the opposite. The Bible teaches that a laborer deserves his wages. The Bible teaches that the leaders who serve well deserve double honor. Therefore, do not pray, “God humble the pastor and we will make him poor.” We are also aware that the motivation of some ministers of the gospel today is money. That is the more reason the prosperity gospel, the name it and claim it gospel has become very popular in recent times, especially here in United States and some parts of Africa.
Perhaps when Peter was writing under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, he had Judas Iscariot in mind, whose passion for money led to his downfall. Sometimes, the greed extends beyond money to fame and prestige, which are sometimes a more insidious temptation. Whether for fame or fortune, avarice cannot coexist with leadership in the church. I am not sure which of the two occupies a lower sphere, he who hungers for money or he who thirsts for applause. Christian leadership is a service to both God and the church. Your primary concern is not to serve yourself or to advance your own interests. Christian service is found in the acronym, “JOY.” It means Jesus first; others second, and you last. This calls for a teachable spirit. If you are not teachable, do not aspire to be a leader in any Christian ministry. If you think you know it all, you cannot be a good leader. Nobody knows it all. You must be willing to learn from others.
In verse three, God is saying to us, “do not lord your leadership over those who are under you.” In other words, the Christian leader must not be dictatorial. This has to do with a domineering manner, an unbridled ambition, an offensive strut and a tyrant’s talk. You do not enter Christian service with the mentality that says, “My way or no way. Or either you do it my way or you hit the road.” Many churches have split because of such attitude. Such an attitude is less fit for one who claims to be a servant of the Son of God. This calls for a sense of flexibility and not rigidity in ministry. Unless you are flexible, God cannot use you, and you will always rub people on their bad side. Dictatorship and inflexibility is what has caused the downfall of many leaders in Africa.
LEADERSHIP VV. 4-5
Those who serve as positive models of leaders, those who pay heed to what Peter is addressing here and employ them in their leadership style will receive their reward when the Chief Shepherd appears. Guess who the Chief Shepherd is. He is Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ is the chief Shepherd; we are assistants and associates working under His authority. There would be pastors and Christian leaders who would be put to shame because they did it their own way and not Christ’s way. However, those who demonstrate selfless spirit and a humble attitude will receive the “unfading crown of glory.” The term crown is the Greek word stephanos,
from which the name Stephen derives. The “crown” Peter is talking about here was the perishable wreath that was given to athletes who were victorious in the games and to citizens who distinguished themselves in public service. Our Lord Jesus Christ because He suffered humiliation and death, was crowned with glory and honor (Hebrews 2:9). Leaders who are faithful to Christ may expect to share that glory. In those days, the crowns the victorious athletes and those who distinguished themselves in public service wore were made of palm branches and sometimes flowers. These branches or flowers faded when the scorching sun beat on them. Nevertheless, the crown that Christ will give to the people of God who serve Him with distinction will not fade away (Olympic Games).
While some times you feel like nobody cares or appreciates what you do, the Lord is saying that your example of selfless service to Him and His church will be rewarded with an everlasting crown of glory. The golden rings and trophies that athletes receive in this present world pales in comparison with the unfading crown of glory which you will receive at the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Therefore, Christian leadership calls for complete abandonment of self and absolute submission to Christ. The first requirement for appointing Christian leaders is a genuine conversion experience with the Lord Jesus Christ. This becomes evident in the lifestyle of the person, and this lifestyle is one of transformation by the supernatural work of the Holy Spirit.
When Peter has dealt with spiritual leaders, he turns his attention to the younger members of the church. He calls the younger people to a life of submission. Submission has received a bad rap in our contemporary society. However, if you cannot submit yourselves to your spiritual leaders, you cannot submit yourselves to Christ. Then Peter exhorts us to clothe ourselves with humility. The statement refers to a slave tying on a white apron with the readiness to serve. Was Peter recalling the sad night when he refused to take the towel and wash his Master’s feet? Would pride keep you from joyful service? Some believers have an arrogant spirit that they conclude that the pastor ought to do every work because “we pay him.” The pastor’s primary calling is to equip the church to do the work of ministry (Eph. 4:11-13).
Just before He went to the cross, Jesus laid aside His garment, took a towel and girded Himself and poured water into a basin and began to wash the disciples’ feet (John 13). The opposite of humility is pride, and pride always lurks at the heels of power, but God will not encourage proud men/women in His service. Rather, He will oppose and obstruct them. God opposed King Saul when he rebelled against God. He removed Saul from the throne and replaced him with David. Therefore, learn to submit to your spiritual leaders.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Kennedy Adarkwa
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article