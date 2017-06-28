TOP STORIES
‘Ghana Will Bounce Back’
The Metropolitan Chief Imam of Tema, Alhaji Adam Abubakar, says he's confident President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would deliver his promises to bring relief to Ghanaians.
He was optimistic the good policies of the President would help revive the country's economy to improve the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.
Touching on the high level unemployment among the youth of this country, he reiterated that the incumbent government would create jobs for the youth.
He disclosed this during the prayer session to mark Eid-ul-Fitr in Tema on Monday.
The Metro Chief Imam also used the occasion to advise fellow Muslims to lead holy lives, which would bring the blessings of Allah to them after going through the month-long fasting.
He further admonished the youth to refrain from violent activities and contribute their quota to ensure the socio-economic development of the country.
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East Constituency, who doubles as Deputy Minister of Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, assured Muslims in the metropolis that the President is keen on bringing development to the Muslim community in Tema.
He appealed to the unemployed youth to have faith in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which intends to provide them with jobs.
The Chief Executive of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Felix Mensah Anang-La, addressing the gathering, reiterated the President’s commitment to effectively addressing the unemployment situation in the country.
Mr. Anang-La further asserted that education and skills development for the youth would feature prominently in his ‘Tema restoration agenda.'
He said that the creation of the Ministry of Inner City, Zongo and Development by President Akufo-Addo showed his love for Muslims and determination to improve the living conditions of members of the Muslim community in the country.
From Bernard Aryee, Tema
