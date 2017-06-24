TOP STORIES
WeCare Group Plants Approximately 500 Trees To Save The Environment
Concerned with the high destruction of the environment, climate change and deforestation, high temperatures, poor waste management and hygiene, illegal mining and flood, WeCare a Christian advocacy group advocating Respect for the Environment today planted approximately 500 different species of plant to save our environment.
The trees planted along the main road from Madinato Legon(the middle part of the road) are ornamental and medicinal plants, flowers and shades trees, and very dense wood such as the Tree of Life, Milittia, and Mimusops which originates from Columbia, Asia and Northern Australia respectively.
This event isbeing held in consultation with Ghana’s Department of Parks and Gardens and the various Catholic Churches in the MadinaDenary of the Archdiocese of Accra.
The Department of Parks and Gardens is supporting the group’s kind gesture with technical advice and alsosubsidizing adequate plant species that have being planted, and jointly monitor the trees for effective growth to serve its intended purpose.
Speaking after the planting ceremony, Anselm Kofi Taabazuing, a Co-founder of WeCare said the group’s main objective is to work to protect and save mother earth based on Christian values through environmental education and awareness creation, tree planting, waste management and cleanup exercises.
“Since the idea of an environmental group was born over 2,000 trees have been planted in places such as the Legon Botanical Garden, schools, and church grounds and along some streets in the capital.
WeCARE which was launched this year, has put its target to plant over 10,000 trees mainly in Ghana and 100,000 trees by 2018 in at least 3 countries” another WeCARE board member, Rita Weidinger added.
In his final words, Anselm Kofi Taabazuing called on the public to contact the group for services such as tree planting in schools or public space and homes, provision of plants, talks in school on environmental issues, waste management exercises, excursions on environmental issues, gardening and landscaping advise and services.
To conclude the planting exercise, bamboo enclosures protect the valuable trees from damages at main crossing points. Also, within the next weeks small sign boards will be provided along the planted trees to alwaysremember the public about the value of the planted trees.
