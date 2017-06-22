TOP STORIES
Supreme Court 'quashes' Ghana Law School admission process
The Supreme Court has directed the Ghana Law School to reform its admission process, describing its current system as "unconstitutional."
The apex court on Thursday said the system which requires applicants to take an entrance exam followed by an interview before admission into the school, violates Legislative Instrument (L.I) 1296.
The L.I requires an applicant to have passed specific seven subjects during the LLB programme, be of good behavior and should hold an LLB degree to be considered for admission to the Ghana School of Law.
The case has been in court since 2015, following a suit filed by US-based Ghanaian Professor, Stephen Kwaku Asare, challenging the School’s admission process.
He argued in the suit that, the ceiling placed on students admitted into the school is “grossly unfair,” a development he said undermines national interest.
The matter stalled for months until it was revived in March 2017, after then presiding judge, Justice Jones Dotse indicated the court was ready to deal with the matter.
But after three years of legal tussle, the apex court said the current admission system at the School is unconstitutional and has to be reformed.
Presiding judge, Justice Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe the system which requires an entrance exams and interview before admission into the school are not part of the LI 1296 requirements.
More soon…
