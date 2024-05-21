EOCO in cover up for Cecilia Abena Dapaah - Domelevo

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo says the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) was afraid to investigate Madam Cecelia Dapaa for money laundering because they knew she could not explain the source of her wealth.

According to him, EOCO deliberately requested documents which were not relevant to their mandate when they had been given enough evidence to investigate money laundering.

“It is very clear to the AG and EOCO the likelihood of the inability of Cecelia Dapaa to explain the source of the money.

“If they commenced a money-laundering investigation and she is not able to explain, she will fall foul of section 1 and section 3 of the anti-money laundering law that is why they are reluctant to even commence any investigation relating to money laundering,” the anti-graft campaigner told Joy News.

Also commenting on EOCO’s approach to the investigation on the stash of money found in the house of the former Sanitation Minister, former Majority leader Cletus Avoka described EOCO’s conduct as travesty of justice.

“It is corruption for EOCO to say that there was nothing wrong with the incident. I think the government must do more about this incident. Frankly speaking, EOCO’s treatment of the Cecelia Dapaa case is a travesty of justice,” the former Interior Minister said on PM Express on Joy News.

-Classfmonline