Gayobi Achawa Foundation Leads The Way In Charity In Ghana

Sheikh MUSTAPHA of ICODEHS receiving a Citation from Gayobi Achawa Foundation
Since the creation of humanity by God, countless number of people have inhabited the earth engaging in various activities. Of all these people, only a few, that include religious leaders, entrepreneurs, doctors’, scientists, politicians and philanthropists are remembered for their exceptional performances. Just mention Gods prophets like Jesus, Mohamed and icons like Nelson Mandela and Bill Gates and their names would ring a bell not because they were wealthy and powerful but due to their exceptional accomplishments that continue to make impact on humanity.
A careful study of the situation in Ghana indicates that there are a number of men and women who are on a verge of gaining recognition in Ghana and the world over. One of such persons, a young lady who is still a student has begun winning over admirers for being highly charitable.
Miss Achawa and I C Quaye head of Hajj Council of Ghana
She is one of Ghana’s fast rising media personality known as Betty Winifred Achawa Sackey of (Gayobi Achawa Foundation) who in collaboration with Ghana Muslim Student’s Association, has renovated a Mosque of the Ghana Institute of Journalism.
To this end an event was held to showcase her work at the Ghana Institute of Journalism which attracted a number of Muslim students, personalities from the Muslim community, representatives from corporate institutions and a section of the media.
Speaking in an interview after the handing over ceremony, Betty Winifred Achawa Sackey, prime mover of the foundation said their main aim is to have a meaningful impact on the school.
All those who got wind of the objectives of Gayobi Achawa Foundation especially in the Muslim areas were impressed about the feat chalked by the body so far and are hopeful that it would maintain the momentum not only in Accra but throughout the nation.
Miss Achawa whose activities are recognized in and outside Ghana has proved to be interested in learning more about the condition of life within the Muslim sectors of Ghana. For that matter she has got in touch and comparing notes with leaders of Islamic Council for Development and Humanitarian Services led by sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim and Alhuda Islamic Society led by Sheikh Armiyaw Jibrin. She also got in touch with Sheikh Ibrahim Quaye the Chairman of the Hajj Council.
Her interest in Muslims got her to the house of the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at Fadama Accra, where 19 students were granted scholarships by National Chief Imam’s Education Fund SONSETFUND, to study in various institutions of higher learning in Ghana. When I spoke to her I realized she is a final year student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism who decided to do a project work which involves dealing with the problem of the mosque at GIJ, which will be of benefit to the school and the Muslims who make use of it.
As part of the renovation work; the foundation also provided mats, some kettle, a polytank water reservoir, canopies for holy Quran and Public Address System, Water Hose amongst other things.
Miss Achawa, who is reading Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies also used the ceremony to present citations to some of the personalities from the Muslim Community including Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim for his humanitarian services to the less developed parts of Ghana and West Africa.
The renovation of the Mosque was funded by the Gayobi Achawa Foundation as part of its developmental projects across the country.
In this day and age, it is quite unusual to have a young lady devoting all her energy and wealth towards charity work. She would definitely spend money on clothing and household appliances. but owing to her orientation she has chosen to be charitable being considerate to the less privileged. But it will beneficial to her in the long run.
We can only commend her and pray for Gods guidance and protection for Miss Achawa and her foundation Gayobi Achawa Foundation of Ghana.
