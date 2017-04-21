Alex Opoku-Acheampong being assisted by Naomi Apea and Alex Nartey to cut the tape to re-open the clinic
The refurbished Judicial Service Clinic in the Supreme Court building in Accra has been re-opened after two years of closure.
The clinic was shut down in 2015 to enable repair works on the facility which served the health needs of the Supreme Court judges, staff and their dependants.
The refurbished clinic has seen a major facelift with the addition of male and female wards, large consulting rooms and a laboratory with the full complement of diagnostic machines, among others.
Speaking at the opening of the clinic, Alex B. Opoku-Acheampong, the judicial secretary, mentioned that the hospital was closed because the facilities had gone down.
He stated that the closure was done just around that time the service had opened its ultra-modern court complex also in Accra.
The judicial secretary said, “We had a clinic there so all our medical staff of the judges were transferred there (Court Complex Clinic).”
Mr Opoku-Acheampong is sure that the clinic would be put to good use.
Ms Naomi Apea, the medical officer at the Judicial Service Clinic, said the facility is ready to serve its clients.
She said the clinic also has all the diagnostic equipment and runs all the laboratory tests as well.
Present at the ceremony, among others, were Justice Victor Ofoe, President of the Association of Magistrates and Judges Ghana (AMJG), Alex Nartey, President of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), Mrs Adwoa Akyaamaa Ofosu and Ms Rosemond Dodua Agyiri, both Kaneshie District Court magistrates.
Judicial Service Clinic Re-Opens
Alex Opoku-Acheampong being assisted by Naomi Apea and Alex Nartey to cut the tape to re-open the clinic
The refurbished Judicial Service Clinic in the Supreme Court building in Accra has been re-opened after two years of closure.
The clinic was shut down in 2015 to enable repair works on the facility which served the health needs of the Supreme Court judges, staff and their dependants.
The refurbished clinic has seen a major facelift with the addition of male and female wards, large consulting rooms and a laboratory with the full complement of diagnostic machines, among others.
Speaking at the opening of the clinic, Alex B. Opoku-Acheampong, the judicial secretary, mentioned that the hospital was closed because the facilities had gone down.
He stated that the closure was done just around that time the service had opened its ultra-modern court complex also in Accra.
The judicial secretary said, “We had a clinic there so all our medical staff of the judges were transferred there (Court Complex Clinic).”
Mr Opoku-Acheampong is sure that the clinic would be put to good use.
Ms Naomi Apea, the medical officer at the Judicial Service Clinic, said the facility is ready to serve its clients.
She said the clinic also has all the diagnostic equipment and runs all the laboratory tests as well.
Present at the ceremony, among others, were Justice Victor Ofoe, President of the Association of Magistrates and Judges Ghana (AMJG), Alex Nartey, President of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), Mrs Adwoa Akyaamaa Ofosu and Ms Rosemond Dodua Agyiri, both Kaneshie District Court magistrates.
[email protected]
By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]