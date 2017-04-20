TOP STORIES
President assures creation of Ahafo Region in 18 months
Acherensua (B/A), April 20, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addon Wednesday indicated that the processes leading up to the creation of the Ahafo Region would be completed within 18 months.
"The time for the creation of the Ahafo region is due. I promise you that within the next 18 months, the opportunity is going to be given for you to have the Ahafo Region," he said when he visited the Acherensua Senior High School in the Brong Ahafo Region, as part of his two-day tour of the region.
The President's statement drew a rapturous response from the hundreds of townsfolk, students and the traditional rulers of Acherensua, who had gathered at Acherensua SHS ahead of the President's visit.
President Akufo-Addo thanked the Chiefs and people of Acherensua for the support they gave him in the run up to the 2016 election, and for standing firmly behind the New Patriotic Party, noting that his administration needed their support now more than ever.
'The task ahead of us is an arduous one. We inherited a very bad economy. Nonetheless, and with God's guidance, we are beginning to turn things around and we are confident that we will succeed.
'This is why from September 2017, the Free SHS policy, which was a major campaign pledge, will commence, beginning from those who qualify for entry in the 2017/2018 academic year,' he said.
President Akufo-Addo assured the authorities and students of the school that the Ministry of Education would address their request for the construction of a dormitory block and an ICT laboratory for the school.
'The rehabilitation of your science laboratory is one that is dear to my heart, and I will pay a lot of attention to. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics education is one we have to pay much attention to if we are to succeed in this country,' he said. GNA
By Ken Sackey, GNA
