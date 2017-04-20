Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi The Hope And The Best Choice For Asante Akim North

The best way to celebrate anniversary of a great revolution is to concentrate attention on the unsolved problems. It is particularly appropriate and necessary to celebrate the revision in this way way at a time when we are faced with fundamental problems that the revolution has not yet solved and when we master something new from the point of view of what the revolution has accomplished us to now for the solution of these problems.
What is new for our revolution at the present time is the need for a reformist, gradual, cautions, and round about approach to the solution of fundamental problem of economic development.
Since the main feature of this basis have not yet been seen completed. We must concentrate all our attention upon it. The difficulty here lies in the form of the transition.
Do we participate in a politics of hope?? Lawyer Andy call on us to hope. I think the people in Asante Akim north expect more from Lawyer Andy and the NPP to deliver his promise made to the good people in AAN during 2016 campaign. Lawyer Andy is not here to curse the darkness but to light the candle that can guide us through the darkness to a safe and sane future. As Winston Churchill said on taking office many years ago" If we open a quarrel between the present and the past we shall be in danger of losing the future. Today our concern must be with that future. For the world is changing. The old era is ending. The old way will not do.
All mankind waits upon the decision made by Lawyer Andy and the whole world look to what Lawyer Andy will do. Lawyer Andy cannot fail their trust and Lawyer Andy cannot fail to try. Lawyer Andy is determined to make this AAN strong and free to overcome it hazard and hardships cause by the Fulani people.
As Lawyer Andy face the coming challenge and we all know the challenges
__water problem __The Fulani issues __Sanitation __The school feeding __Lack of textbooks and TLMs Lawyer Andy Appiah is ready to take up the cause and much with you and work with you to solve all this problems that faces us in AAN. Lawyer want us to take up the unfinished business of perfecting our union and building a better AAN. As we all face the coming challenge, all of us too shall wait upon the lord and ask he renew the strength of Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi. Then he will be equal to the test. I believe the times demand invention, innovation, imagination and decision. I asking all the people's in AAN to be new pioneers on Lawyer Andy and NPP. Be strong and of good courage but not afraid neither be thou dismayed.
For courage not complacency, is our need today leadership not salesmanship. And the only valid test of leadership is the ability to lead and lead vigorously.
Together starting from today let us finished the work that need to be done and usher in a new birth of freedom in Asante Akim North
Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi The Hope And The Best Choice For Asante Akim North
By Boamah Frimpong Kingsley
Asante Akim North
