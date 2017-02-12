Ghana Is Not A Christian Nation, I Can Explain

I usually refrain from writing on theological subjects mainly because unlike the other branches of philosophy, I see theology as a unique field that requires a certain level of thought which transcends the bounds of rationality or as some might even say "spiritual inspiration" in order to justifiably explore its themes. In less complicated English let’s just say I identify as a Christian who wants to go to heaven too, and therefore chooses to be careful not to offend the holy spirit because apparently unlike all other sins, the ones committed against Him are unforgivable (I use ‘apparently’ since this subject is itself a matter of serious theological debate)

Despite the potential risks however, I've been unable to resist the temptation of questioning what it really means to 'do the work of God'. If you are a Christian and reading this, I bet you've probably left church on many a Sunday wondering whether you deserve entry into heaven on condition of the "work you've done for God”, that is if you've not already been inspired to join the choir even though you can't sing.

The one quotation that consistently pops up in such discussions and preachings is that of Jesus admonishing his disciples to "go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature [a quotation which many of our men of God have been quick to clarify to mean if one cannot go to the corners of the Earth they need not worry because at least their monies can go]

The subject of my exegesis today will however center on a least quoted text from this same Jesus as I try to create some perspective on the disconnection between our status as a highly religious country and our levels of animosity, poverty, corruption and underdevelopment. In Mathew 44 we hear the Lord explaining to some obviously stunned servants, "In solemn truth I tell you that in so far as you withheld such services from one of the humblest of these, you withheld them from me"

Doing the work of God shouldn't be something that starts on Saturday night and end on Sunday evening. Doing the work of God should transcend 'holiness'. It's a lifestyle and attitude that should reflect ones true nature and character - from the workplace to the church place. It's about understanding that every position of leadership, whether corporate or political, is merely a privilege to contribute to the betterment of society, and should therefore reflect the kinds of decisions made, the terms of contracts signed, the quality of services rendered....

I've often wondered how many Ghanaians St Peter would allow entry through the pearly gates if he were to receive service on a Monday morning from Christians who were like 'angels deeply in the spirit’ on Sunday – let’s say he tries registering a company, getting a license or a passport, following up on a salary that has been withheld for months, signing a contract to build schools for underprivileged kids, getting medical care in a hospital, seeking a loan from a microfinance or bank , applying for a job (here he might not even get a clearer picture because he's not a pretty graduate looking for a better life for herself in the service of the nation) - will he leave with a broad smile and exclaim "Thank God Ghana is a Christian nation"?

You see just like on many other issues, our hypocrisy blinds us into using a very narrow definition of "doing God's work" to tout ourselves as a religious nation - our inclination is to consider the loudness of our prayers (and how many different tongues we can pray in), the frequency of time spent in our churches and convention centers, the size of our donations to God, the credibility of our tithe payments, and the growth of the number of churches - standards which hardly translate into the way we respond to our true calling of service and love for our fellow citizens. We've seen countries that are far less religious and yet far more moral and it's not at all surprising that this reflects in their levels of development and the standard of living of their people- and we turn around to wonder why God's numerous blessings for our nation doesn't translate into a better life for our people? Well herein lies our answer-we are not a Christian nation!

Love remains the ultimate commandment and until we see it reflect on our conduct as a people we should at least give God a break and stop deceiving ourselves into thinking we are a Christian nation. We could be, but we're not! We shouldn't just spread the word. Let's spread love.