Mahama Speaks In Kenya

Former President John Dramani Mahama will today, Friday 10 February, interact with captains of Kenya's private sector at a 'High Tea' event hosted by the Kenyan Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA).

Former President Mahama will be speaking on the topic: "The economy in the light of elections and conducting free and fair elections."

KEPSA, which is the equivalent of Ghana’s Private Enterprises Foundation (PEF), is the umbrella body of private business associations and corporate bodies in Kenya and also serves as the voice of the private sector.

Mr Mahama, according to a statement signed by his Special Aide Joyce B. Mogtari, will also be Guest Speaker at another event organised by Rich Management Kenya on Saturday. In attendance will be the Kenyan business community, politicians, and people in academia.