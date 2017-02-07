Otumfuo Appoints Octogenarian As New Asantehemaa

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in consultation with the royal family, has appointed his 83-year-old elder sister, Nana Ama Konadu, as the new Asantehemaa.

The appointment came yesterday, when Manhyia Palace observed the 80th day of the passing away of the late Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

Nana Ama Konadu will succeed Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, the 13th Asantehemaa, who passed away at the age of 111years, after reigning for 39 years last November.

An official announcement is expected from the Manyhia Palace soon, with the needed processes associated with the enstoolment soon.

Nana AmaKonadu, the first daughter of the late Asantehemaa, will be the 14th queen of the Asante kingdom.

She has been introduced to the Gyase clan, but yet to be presented to the Asanteman Council, where her stool name is expected to be announced.

The Chronicle has gathered that the new Asantehemaa and the Asantehene would plan the final funeral rites of the late Queen mother of the Asante Kingdom.