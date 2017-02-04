I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
PNC News | 4 February 2017 18:30 CET

PNC NEC backs dismissal of Deputy Secretary

By CitiFMonline

The 2nd highest body after congress of the People’s National Convention (PNC), the National Executive Committee (NEC), has endorsed the dismissal of the party's deputy General Secretary, Haruna Mohammed.

In a crucial meeting, the NEC affirmed the earlier decision of the party leader Dr. Edward Mahama to dismiss Haruna Mohammed from his position after accusing the leadership of embezzling party funds.

NEC took the decision today [Saturday], after Haruna Mohammed failed to appear before leadership to provide evidence to back his claim.

Dr. Edward Mahama and PNC National Chairman, Bernard Mornah

Present at the meeting was the party’s 2016 flagbearer Dr. Edward  Mahama, and all the elected National executives of the party including all the party’s regional representatives of NEC.

The meeting was chaired by the party’s 1st vice Chairman Dr. Michael Woembegu.

The decision by NEC to dismiss Haruna Mohammed was by a referendum after deliberations by members on the matter  agreed on the need to instill discipline within the party.

Those in favour of his dismissal were 21, with 5 against it, and only 2 persons abstained from voting.

Per the decision of NEC, Haruna Mohammed ceases to be the deputy General Secretary of the party, and has also lost the opportunity to serve in any party committee indefinitely as gathered by Citi News on Friday.


By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

PNC News

Having a big or wide mouth does not make you a good singer
By: George Osei Kwaku
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img