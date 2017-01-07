Larkuor Adjartey –The Multi-Faceted Career Lady

Larkuor Adjartey is one of Ghana’s finest female Radio Presenter, Entrepreneur Philanthropist and a professional model vexed with self-development attitude geared towards community building. Being a native from Shai-Dodowa, a Dangme.Daughter of Mr Emmanuel Adjartey & the late Cecilia Amprah, Larkuor in her life journey has been working with community leaders, queen mothers and some traditional council over 9 years to assist the counselling and training of the youth from indulging in social vices.

Larkuor Adjartey is a multi-talented, diligent, honest and industrious Lady who is able to manage her career and passions simultaneously as the modern lady of the African renaissance. She parades an interesting background both as beauty pageant, makeup, radio producer/presenter, event planner/organizer, photo model, runway of exceptional quality. Her image and photographs are on demand and she has featured as the frontline model for some Fashion Designers, photographers, print & tv commercials in Ghana.

Some of her works includes: Divava saw project, B&W fashion show, Black Onyx magazine fashion show, Joy fm bridal fashion show, Make me success reality show, Print Ads for Olle Magazine, F.A.Media, Tv commercial for Tag phone, Vally Fresh Mineral water, Co-Presenter for Hitz Factory program on Rite fm, Organizer for Face of Ga-Dangme beauty pageant ( 2012 -2016), Event Coordinator & groomer for Miss JD 2015, Organizer for the H.E.A.T tournament (2006-2015), Shai Miss Ngmayem (2010-2011), pageant groomer for ( Miss Yilo 2012, 2016 & Miss Ngmayem 2015 - 2016), Social responsibilities: Donation to Porters Orphanage home, Stationeries to Lomu Presby Basic School to mention just a few.

She has strengths in Brands Management & Brand Building, Marketing & Media Production, Events Management & Events Coordinator, Communication/Negotiation/Facilitations Skills, and very good Human Relations.

She holds, Diploma in Customer Services - I.C.M United Kingdom, Certificate in Radio/T.V Presentation and a College Certificate in Software from Data link University College

She is the owner of Lark Special Shito & Lark Paintain Shito, the founder of F.A.Media, an event company, LarkDiva's GH, a model training school, & Lark Beauty Bakerie,a makeup business.

One of her wildest dreams as an Entrepreneur and a model is to own the biggest company in West Africa, to become a fashion icon and also produce her own shows in order to persistently help the underprivileged. She looks up to amazing women like Oprah Winfrey, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and Shirley Frimpong Manso.

you can connect with Larkuor for business appointments on +233-249388816/+233-208209993 or write her at [email protected] .

By BARIMAH Amoaning Samuel