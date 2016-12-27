Nana Addo’s Ministers

“At long last, the battle has ended” and the NPP has won the ‘we are slightly leading” election. There is no doubt that the 2016 election has signs of a Divine intervention. Indeed, Nana Addo rightly said the election was like a David and Goliath scenario with NPP being the David and NDC the Goliath. The truth must one day be told, the unprecedented nature of the NDC’s campaign’s agenda was vicious, criminal, and wicked. This was a party that made John Mahama a demagogue-John Mahama’s image or picture was virtually on everything in Ghana. Additionally, they virtually bribed everyone and did not care about the repercussions. Interestingly, when the NDC was planning to rig the election-“we are slightly leading”-God was increasing the NPP’s votes. Indeed, never in the history of our democratic dispensation has a government been so humiliated and fractured like the NDC in this 2016 election.

Now, Nana Addo and his advisors have the herculean task of assembling the best individuals that will ‘parachute’ Nana Addo and the NPP’s agenda of transforming the country. Seriously, anyone who thinks the problems confronting the country are not huge may be living in a different planet. Ghana is faced with huge and extraordinary challenges- ethnicity, corruption, unemployment, indiscipline, etc. How to deal with the avalanche of challenges confronting Ghana is seriously the ‘headache’ of every patriotic Ghanaian. That is why the team Nana Addo is planning to assemble for his government is a daunting task. How to get people or persons who will strictly follow the blueprint or the ‘road-map’ of transforming Ghana to be a better place than what we are witnessing now is significantly, by itself, a challenge.

The problems plaguing Ghana need an innovative approach from those individuals who will be fortunate enough to serve in this NPP administration. Truly, the country will not move forward if the status quo is maintained. That is why individuals with innovative and creative ethos are urgently needed to help push Nana Addo’s agenda. Obviously, sympathizers of NPP are anxiously waiting to see who makes it to Nana Addo’s government-would it be virtually the youth, or the same old faces or a mix? Of course, the “babies with sharp teeth” in the NDC government has given zero appetite to some to reject the ‘youth’ block. Fortunately, in the NPP there is no “babies with sharp teeth.”

Clearly, expectations are deeply high, to the extent that even before Nana Addo announce his team, the usual Ghanaian speculations and heresy has suddenly become a ‘trade’ for some media houses-many names are being bounded around. Shortly, Nana Addo will announce his ministers and other government appointees. Those individuals should be guided by innovation and an extraordinarily posture to resolve to make a difference in every facet of the Ghanaian economy. Yes, my National Youth Organizer, Sammy Awuku, has rightly said that the NPP won the election by taking the African route, but in governing this country we nonnegotiably need the Western style. Without creative thinking and innovation, our anticipated economic buoyance will be unattainable. Ghana need smart people; individuals who are desperately wishing to make an inerasable difference in the lives of a large percentage of the Ghanaian populace. Significantly, the NPP is a party that have individuals who know how to create ‘money’ for the country. The reverse is true of the NDC who doesn’t know how to create ‘money’, but knows how to ‘chop’ the country’s money.

As Nana Addo and the NPP take over the duty of governing this precious country, let all those who will be fortunate enough to make it into Nana Addo’s team, to eschew arrogance and seriously embark on the path of innovation and creativity. We can do it with a strategic mindsets and a resolve to embark on the finest route to give comfort to all yearning Ghanaians.

Evidently, the NDC is going to come out swinging and will never allow the NPP an inch to breath, thus government appointees and my beloved NPP should be ready for the NDC’s arsenals. It is against this background that with all humility plead with our NPP government appointees not to give a leverage for the NDC to ignite their propaganda apparatus and give a negative narrative to the NPP government.

The NPP can deliver and we must never fail the good people of Ghana.

Martin Kwaning

USA

Former TESCON President