NPP Soiree Overshadows Christmas In Canada

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Toronto chapter is yet to celebrate the victory the party won in the last election in Ghana.

However individuals, Ghanaian traditional associations and religious organizations have been holding celebration events since the elections ended and the NPP won.

Already scheduled individual parties, Christmas parties and get together by traditional and associations and churches before the general elections were held are being turned into NPP soiree all over Canada and United States of American.

This has been the observation of this reporter ever since the elections came to an end and a new president was elected in the person of Nana Akufo Addo.

Just after the independent Electoral Commission (E.C.) of Ghana declared Akufo Addo winner, the joy of Ghanaians in Canada knew no bounds.

Nana Akufo Addo election as the next president of Ghana quickly turned already scheduled social events in Canada and America into NPP victory soirée.

As recorded in some churches I Toronto members gathered hit the floor in drones to dance, sing and waved white handkerchiefs in praise of God for peaceful Elections.

Poking NPP change sign by rolling fingers on top of another became common at dancing floors as Ghanaian Disc Jockeys played the NPP slogans.

At various ballrooms and entertainment halls where get together were being held, the song sung was bye bye Mahama leave.

As if majority of Ghanaians have been freed from bondage and celebrating their freedom, wherever they congregate after the elections, people sing and dance poking the change sign to express their joy.

Tafo Pankrono Association in Toronto was the latest Ghanaian association to have celebrated its annual end of year get together at Apostles Continuation which was more than NPP victory soiree.

The sumptuous Ghanaian dishes that were served was an interesting experience for invited guests and members.

A dazzling range of artistic events at the party made invited guests to discover authentic Ghanaian rhythms and dance which urged the invited guests to participate by taking to the dancing floor.

When contacted Mr. Alex Barning, vice chairman of NPP Toronto chapter confirmed to this reporter that the party will hold a victory soiree on January 7, 2017 the very day the president elect would be sworn in.

However, the NPP Canada branch soiree has been postponed to a future date where the president will visit the country to celebrate with them Mr. Alex Barning disclosed.

Next weekend is likely to see Ghanaian churches holding out intercessory watch night service to ask God blessings for the president, Parliament the country and total peace and development for Ghana and Canada and the whole world in 2017.





Img 20161225 000542 (1)





Img 20161225 000625