Kenya and the European Union strengthen their partnership

European Commissioner Neven Mimica and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta met today to discuss enhancing the international partnership between Kenya and European Union. They welcomed the political dialogue between Kenyan decision-makers and European Union diplomats over the past year, which has seen the two sides engage in constructive and extensive discussion of complex and sensitive political issues. The President and the Commissioner considered that the resultant trust and goodwill should enable Kenya-EU relations to be scaled up further, including inter alia in working together to strengthen regional security and stability and to help create more jobs for Kenya's youth.

In the presence of the President, Commissioner Mimica and Kenya's Cabinet Secretary to the National Treasury Henry Rotich signed three major Financing Agreements to provide more than 10 billion shillings worth of European Union funding to support Kenya's agricultural small-holdings, water infrastructure, and legal empowerment and aid.

President Kenyatta and Commissioner Mimica also participated in the opening day of the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly which is being held in Nairobi this week, bringing together 450 parliamentarians from the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries and the European Union. The EU supports Kenya's efforts to strengthen its democracy and pluralism, good governance, the rule of law, and respect for human rights – all principles that are set out in the Cotonou Agreement, which governs relations between ACP countries and the European Union.