DVLA Denies Destroying Vehicle Documents

General News | 16 December 2016 10:41 CET

By Daily Guide
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has debunked speculations in the media that Nobel Appiah, Chief Executive of the Authority, is leading a special task force to destroy vital vehicle documents.

According to the Authority, the information making the rounds, especially on social media, is completely false and must therefore be ignored.

The social media have been awash with the rumour that Nobel, believed to be the cousin of Lordina Mahama, wife of President Mahama, is heading a task force to destroy vital vehicle documents on government vehicles, especially V8s and other deals.

Pictures circulating on social media show bundles of documents being sent to the trash yard.

But a statement issued in Accra yesterday by Kwaku Darko Aferi, Head of Public Relations Department, stated that there was no iota of truth whatsoever in the story and must therefore, be ignored.

According to the statement, “It will be recalled that at the beginning of this year, DVLA started a process towards digitising all vehicle records for reasons pertaining to overcrowded storage facilities, the potential for some documents to be destroyed due to improper storage and most important of all, the indispensable need for the Authority to keep very good vehicle records that could be retrieved at the press of a button, and enhance its work.”

Mr Darko Aferi explained that for purposes of convenience, the Authority agreed on a time table with the company doing the digitisation – Intelligent Card Processing Systems (ICPS) – insisting that the documents should be moved in batches so that at any point in time, some documents would be available so that the Authority's work would not suffer.

He said three days ago ICPS finished one set of documents and returned them to the Accra 37 office and those are the documents seen in the vehicle in the pictures that are making the rounds.

According to him, in the course of the exercise, the Authority placed advertisements in DAILY GRAPHIC (Tuesday, March 15 & 17, 2016) and Ghanaian Times newspapers, explaining the significance of the exercise to customers and “the impact it would have on our work and solicited their support to ensure a successful digitisation exercise.

“Once again, the Authority wishes to assure the general public that the Chief Executive is not a cousin to Her Excellency, Madam Lordina Mahama, and that he is not leading any task force to destroy documents of government vehicles.”

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson
[email protected]

