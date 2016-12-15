We Need A Revolution Now In NDC To Return The Party To Where It Belongs!.

PNDC was a military regime that induced civilians to participate in governance. Most of its members were civilians. Its policies reflected a revolutionary government that was pragmatic in its approach. The economic objectives of the PNDC were to halt the economic decay, stabilise the economy and stimulate economic growth. Politically, its goal was to establish structures that would effectively allow the people to express their political will. Most significantly, the PNDC, carrying with it the spirit of the June 4, 1979 Uprising, brought a change in the people’s attitude from a 'government will provide' position to being proactive in nation-building.

When we shifted from the military regime to democratic period,ndc was formed out,to maintain the ideals of the PNDC. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) which is a social democratic political party was founded by former president Jerry John Rawlings, who was then Head of State from 1981 to 1993 under PNDC and democratically elected President of Ghana from 1993 to 2001. The NDC was formed as the ruling party ahead of elections in 1992, in which Rawlings was elected President, and in 1996 Rawlings was re-elected as the NDC candidate. Jerry John Rawlings' second term ended in 2001. The NDC lost the presidency in the 2000 election, and it was not until the 2008 election that we regained it with late president John Atta Mills who damaged the ndc beyond repairs by introducing babies with sharp tooths,greedy bastards and old evil dwarfs who try shifting the ideals,principles that gave birth to ndc. President Mahama continue with baby with sharp arrogance hard tooth ministers,arrogance government appointees,praise singers,sycophants and bootlickers that crush landed us. We are in a ditch now!.

University for development studies is former president Jerry Rawlings ideological institute and is growing from strength to strength because they are still following the ideals and principles that gave birth to the noble institution. Ndc,we are here today because,we have abandon our ideals,principle and founders of our party.

We need a revolution now to return the ndc party to where it belongs. Where are the gallant cadres!,where are the old ministers who still believe in the principles of June four and 31 December revolutions,where are the hardworking comrades who were sideline!?,where are those who sacrifice their lives and time to see ndc grow and are now sideline!?,where are the old party executives in the early days of the party,where are the former DCE's and former mp's!?. The time is now,nobody should sit aside,let's join hands to make ndc attractive again. yes!,attractive again!.

P.V Obeng,Justice D.F Annan,Dr. Mary Grant and others who pass on,May the souls of these gallant men and women who fought for the foundation of the ndc,rest in perfect peace. I called on all our founding fathers and mothers who are still alive to come together,they should bury their differences to rescue us from the ditch. Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings,Alhaji Iddrisu Mahama, Captain Kodjo Tsikata,Lieutenant General Arnold Quainoo and the rest,I'm on my kneels pleading before you,rescue us!.

