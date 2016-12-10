Helping Hand TV Show: Giving Care To Caregivers

Every parent has expectation and dreams for their children even before they are born. Parents always wish for a healthy baby and they assume it will be so. The discovery that the wished-for child has a disability shatters the dreams of the parents. Indubitably, children with disability require a lot of parental attention, which most of the time increases stress on parents and the family as a whole.

In most cases when a child with disability is born into a family, the fathers are the first to bail out of the marriage, leaving the mothers to single handedly cater for the upkeep of the children. There have also been few instances where some mothers, have also abandoned their children with disability because they do not have the strength to cope with the situation.

The role of parents and caregivers play in the lives of children with special needs is increasingly important; because to a large extent, they determine the fate of the child. It is therefore imperative to understand and address the concerns of parents and caregivers in order to help them care for the wards and be more effective in their work.

Airing this week (Sunday 11th December 2016 and the repeat on Wednesday 14th December 2016, at 5pm and 2pm respectively) on the Helping Hand TV Show is an interview on “Giving Care to Caregivers”.

Join the “Voice of Ability on Air for Persons with Disability” Apostle Charles Hackman as he delves into some challenges faced by parents of children with special needs in an interview with Dr. Emmanuel Hopeson (Founder, Counselor and Mediator at the Centre for Peace and Reconciliation Centre).