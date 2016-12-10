The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Hot Video: Lil Win Goes Gaga Over Nana Addo's Victory

By Bossu Kule, GHJoy

The whole nation is in the mood of fun and a video we just received shows actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win dancing to the song he composed for Nana Addo and JD Mahama days ago.

The song titled Mama Boss Papa "Yimaama" is a song Lil Win dedicated to these two political parties, as he mentions their names and calls them to join him on the dance floor.

Lil Win surely knows how and when to bring entertainment to citizens of the nation.

In the video below, Lil Win makes series of dance movies in his house, as way of entertaining himself for a peaceful election.

