Call NPP to order – Asiedu Nketia

The governing National Democratic Congress has called on stakeholders in the country to call the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to order for trying to put pressure on the Electoral Commission to immediately announce results from Wednesday’s polls.

According to them, the NPP is stampeding the Electoral Commission with such action.

“It is against this background that we felt that the NPP should be called to order when they were trying to stampede the Electoral Commission to declare results in less than 24 hours after the polls. We thought that it was not in keeping with due process and keeping with agreements that we had entered at IPAC with the Electoral Commission,” General Secretary of the NDC said at a press conference on Thursday.

The NPP had claimed that figures available to them suggest a 54.91% win for their candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo and called on President John Mahama to concede defeat.

Meanwhile addressing the press at the party's headquarters in Accra Asiedu Nketia said all parties must wait for final declaration by the Electoral Commission.

He also said that “from the result in our collation system, we are confident that the NDC is cruising to victory.”

“We also feel that the Electoral Commission should be given time and they must have the opportunity to implement the decision of the reform commission and IPAC which agreed that even though there could be some electronic submission of results they must wait and get hold of the hard copies so that they can physically check that there will be no tampering of results during transmission.”

“We in the NDC remain committed to the new process and all the agreements entered into at IPAC relating to the collation of results and the declaration of same. We are therefore eagerly waiting for the electoral commission to do their work diligently and timeously, that is, within the 72 hours, so that we can know who is going to rule this country,” Asiedu Nketia added.

Hundreds of NPP supporters gather at party headquarters

Hundreds of supporters of the NPP earlier on Thursday thronged the party’s headquarters in Accra in a jubilant mood ready to celebrate their victory.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin