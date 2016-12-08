The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Heads To Parliament

Source: Kasapafmonline.com

In January 2017, one of the most distinguished radio personalities who will be ushered into Ghana’s Legislature to begin a new life as a lawmaker is Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

This follows his victory in Wednesday’s parliamentary election in the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency.

Oppong Nkrumah, a former morning show host of Accra-based Joy FM, standing on the ticket of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Ofoase-Ayiribi constituency is leading by 16,845 votes with the outcome of just four polling stations yet to be determined.

His closest rival, John Obiri Yeboah from the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) polled 8,751 while the candidate for the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Tom Kenneth Budu also amassed 7,847 votes.

