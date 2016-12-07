Dr Nduom cast Ballot in Elmina

Elmina (C/R), Dec. 7, GNA - Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, Presidential Candidate of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) on Wednesday cast his ballot at SSNIT Flat Daddy's Block 'B' Polling Station at Elmina.

Dr Nduom who is making his third attempt at the presidency on the ticket of two different political parties, was optimistic of performing better in this elections compared to 2012.

He polled 64,363 representing 0.59 per cent of the total valid vote cast in the previous election and is hoping to surpass the figure in the 2016 elections.

He was accompanied by his wife and brother-in-law who is also the Parliamentary Candidate for the PPP.

Interacting with the media after casting his ballot, the Ghanaian business magnate, re-echoed his lack of confident in the Electoral Commission (EC) lamenting on the hullabaloo surrounding the filling of his nomination forms.

He said the elections could not be said to be free and fair if such issues continued to persist in the electoral processes, but expressed the hope that changes would be made in subsequent elections.

The presidential hopeful expected the EC to immediately undertake some reforms after the 2016 elections among which were the implementation of the political parties' law and ensure that only those who complied with the directives would be allowed to participate in the next election.

He said the outcome of elections affected the lives of the people and urged the people to vote for a secured future.

In his observation of the election process in the KEEA constituency, he noted that some ballot boxes carried 2012 tags adding that, such things left people to speculate that someone was making arrangement to rig the elections.

He accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of vote buying and some electoral officials of campaigning for the NDC.

Dr Nduom commended his supporters for comporting themselves well during the campaigning period and urged them to remain calm after the election.

Voting at Nkontrodu. Amissano, Elmina, SSNIT Flats Daddy's block A and B in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafor-Abrem (KEEA) Constituency were all going well without any incidents.

The GNA observed that some people failed to thump print the ballot papers and in their attempt to drop them directly into the ballot box, the EC officials noticed and directed them on how to vote.

GNA

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA