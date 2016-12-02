ABL marks World AIDS Day with free health screening

Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), has for several years, embarked on initiatives aimed at offering health services to communities that host the company.

In furtherance of its dream to bring people together for a better world, ABL has this year repeated its annual free health screening outreach programme for residents and traders at Agbogbloshie, a suburb of Accra.

The exercise was in commemoration of the World AIDS Day, observed on December 1 each year. About 500 residents were screened and treated for malaria, HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis B.

ABL invested about GHC 50,000 in this exercise. Health professionals from the Ridge Hospital and the Hepatitis B Foundation carried out the tests and treatments.

In a statement, the Human Resource Director of Accra Brewery Limited, Mr Akature Ania, stressed that “we would help create a cleaner world where natural resources are accessible and safe for all. We focus our efforts on building a growing world in our value chain where everyone has the opportunity to improve their livelihood”.

“We are dedicated to a world where communities will grow healthier because the harmful use of alcohol has dropped significantly and measurably. This health screening is part of what we are; a company that treasures its people.

"We have employees and friends that live and work within this community. This is our give back to them. We are firmly in tune with the saying that health is wealth” Mr Ania added.

ABL has been conducting a similar exercise in partnership with Graphic Communications Group Limited for residents of Adabraka, also in Accra. The company has other health-related initiatives, all aimed at ensuring the responsible retail and consumption of alcohol.

These include; educational outreach for pregnant women, underage persons and retailers. Employees of ABL also enjoy regular health check-ups.

