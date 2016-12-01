Think of your children's future when voting – PPP Veep

The running mate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), has advised Ghanaian parents particularly mothers to think carefully about the future of the children before they cast their vote on December 7.

Brigitte Dzogbenuku says it is only the PPP that is assuring their wards of a Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE).

She, therefore, called on them to cast their vote for Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom so he can implement all his policies which are enshrined in Chapter 6 of the 1992 Constitution.

Mrs Dzorgbenuku said this when together with the second vice chairperson of the party, Berlinda Bulley, they took their campaign to Nyanyano in the Gomoa East Constituency.

Photo: PPP Parliamentary Candidate for Gomoa East, Eunice Asumeng

“The future of Ghana will be on the shoulders of the children we see today. That is why Dr. Nduom has said that he is going to make basic education free and compulsory for them,” she said as she interacted with the fisher folks and women in the community.

She charged the people to vote massively for Dr Nduom and the PPP Parliamentary Candidate for Gomoa East, Eunice Asumeng.

For her part, Mrs Asumeng promised to restore Nyanyano to its lost glory since its one of the oldest town in the constituency.

She added that she was going to provide vocational training to all the young men and women in the constituency.

Earlier, Mrs Dzogbenuku and her team visited the palace of Dr Nana Obeng Wiabo (V), the Gomoa Nyanyano Odikro.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com