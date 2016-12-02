Statement on the Accra Declaration

We commend the presidential candidates and political parties of Ghana for coming together today to sign the Accra Declaration committing themselves to peaceful elections and the judicial resolution of election disputes. This demonstration of goodwill and shared commitment to peace further solidifies Ghana’s reputation as a thriving democracy.

The U.S. government remains committed to supporting Ghana’s electoral process. As Election Day approaches, we will continue to work with the Electoral Commission, National and Regional Peace Councils, NGOs, civil society organizations, the media and others to support Ghana’s efforts to hold credible and nonviolent elections. We encourage all parties to build on the positive tenor of today’s event. Likewise, we urge all Ghanaians to actively and peacefully participate in the democratic process—before, on and after Election Day.

No matter which candidate emerges as the victor, we look forward to joining with Ghanaians next week to celebrate Ghana’s seventh consecutive peaceful, transparent and credible elections.