Unilever Ghana appoints three non-executive directors

Accra, Nov. 26, GNA - Unilever Ghana has announced the appointment of Mr Edward Effah, Mrs Edith Dankwah and Mr Philip Sowah as non-executive directors effective November 1, 2016.

'The company welcomes them to their new role, thanks them for accepting to support the company's vision and aspirations and looks forward to benefitting from the rich expertise and depth of experience that they will bring in the service of both the company and its shareholders,' Unilever Ghana said in a statement.

Mr Edward Effah is currently the Group CEO and Board Chairman of the Fidelity Group. He established the Fidelity Group in October 1998 after a successful career as a senior finance executive.

Mrs Edith Dankwa has built a solid reputation over the years in rendering consultancy services on marketing communications and has served as a market entry strategist for foreign businesses seeking to extend their operations to Africa.

She is also the Group Publisher and CEO of Business Times Africa Magazine (BT), Energy Today Magazine (ET) and Africa's leading source of credible and relevant business information, the Business& Financial Times (B&FT) newspaper and BIA Conferences, and Urban Press.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Management Studies from the University of Cape Coast, a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing - Ghana, a Post Graduate Certificate in Newspaper Management from Inwent International Institute of Journalism, Germany and an Executive MBA from the GIMPA Business School. She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in Business Administration (International Business) from Walden University in the USA.

Philip Sowah is a management consultant with over 24 years Senior Management experience in telecommunications, general management, information technology, and management consulting with Big 4 and Fortune 500 companies across the US, Africa and the Middle East.

He is currently the managing director of Afriwave Telecom Ghana Limited. Prior to Afriwave, Philip was the managing director of Airtel Ghana for six years where he managed the aggressive growth of the company to become the 3rd largest mobile network operator (MNO) in terms of revenue.

Meanwhile, Unilever also welcomes Mr Joseph Amuna to the board as Executive Director.

GNA