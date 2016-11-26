GIPC targets agric investors abroad

The Agricultural Industry is to begin benefiting from various forms of tax holidays and incentives that will boost the industry and make it more attractive to foreign investors.

According the CEO of The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre(GIPC), Mawuena Trebrah , Agriculture and Agro processing has been high on the agenda of the Ghana Promotion Investment Centre( GIPC) in respect of investments.

''Laws are evolving to meet every kind of sector. Major investment in agriculture and agro processing manufacturing will be attracted if we take a strategic decision that we want certain kinds of investors who understand our desire to increase jobs, to improve technology, enhance farming methodology, bring new models into integrating farming communities into the investment programme,'' he said.

''So if we are targeting those kinds of investment then it won't take our time in going round the world at conferences and exhibitions, no. We will ask for strategic meetings with strategic investors and you will see that a lot of our investment missions are targeted towards that,” she added.

She said this at the sidelines of the African Partner Pool (APP) Business Forum under the theme '' Creating Thriving Business through Taxation and Quality''.

–

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana