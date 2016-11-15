Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
15 November 2016

Kufuor Not Dead

By Daily Guide
The spokesperson for Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor has debunked rumours that the former head of state is dead in South Africa.

Frank Agyekum, the special aide to the former president, speaking to DAILY GUIDE, denied the speculation and described it as totally false. “Mr Kufuor is active and strong staying with his family; he is not dead. He attended Dr Duncan Williams' mother’s funeral over the weekend and hasn’t been rushed outside the country for any medical treatment,” he stressed.

An online portal – meganews360.com  – on Monday published that the former president was dead in Johannesburg, South Africa, following a surgical operation on his spine.

The news post was trending wide like fire on the social media, which prompted the attention of the former head of state to rubbish it.

According to the online portal, a team of Joburg doctors were said to have conducted a second surgical operation on Mr Kufuor's spine; but unfortunately, he passed away just after 45 minutes of the surgery.

It further claimed that though it's obvious to provisionally attribute his sudden demise to the spinal problem, doctors have assured the public that they will soon release autopsy report to ascertain the real cause.

“An autopsy will fully confirm the cause of his death, but the best guess at the moment is the spinal problem. Today is a sad day, Mr Kufuor's death has come as a big shock to his party members and the entire Ghanaian Community, as Ghana is just on the verge of undergoing electoral exercise,” the online portal posted.

However, Mr. Frank Agyekum, who described the report as very unfortunate, urged the public to discard the rumours.

BY Daniel Bampoe

General News

