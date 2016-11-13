The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Inspector General of Police, John Kudalor, to immediately arrest some persons believed to be members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) who fired warning shots during an altercation between members of both parties today [Sunday].

Confusion broke out between some supporters of the NDC and NPP in front of the residence of NPP flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo during a health walk organized by the NDC.

The NPP's acting General Secretary, John Boadu at a press conference hours after the incident accused the NDC of attacking their supporters with guns, knives and other weapons; a claim the NDC had debunked.

“Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo's vehicle got to the traffic light, just 40 yards from the house when a gunshot was heard from the crowd. This time, the security men guarding the house realised the house was under attack…A section of the crowd began surging towards the gate of the house in a clear attempt to enter. For what purpose your guess is as good as mine. Before the NDC fired the shot, one of the guards approached them and demanded of them to leave, whereupon one of the NDC thugs pulled a knife on him, right in the presence of Auntie Becky's vehicle, but away from her view,” Mr. Boadu added.

But also addressing the press, the NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ade Coker said they have photos of NPP supporters holding guns and would furnish the Police with the information.

“We are sending these pictures to the IGP and ask for the swift arrest of those in these pictures who were holding guns in the full glare of the police and in front of Akufo-Addo's residence.”

He explained that “we the people of Greater Accra had a peaceful health walk, we got out of our houses around 5:00am and we never gave guns to any of our supporters.”

“So we feel that the statement that was issued by the NPP is full of blatant lies and they must be ashamed of themselves for wanting to plunge this country into chaos and we the NPP will not allow that to happen,” he added.

Also at the press conference, Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the NDC, Anthony Nukpenu further cautioned the NPP to refrain from acts that could destabilize the country.

“We are here to assure the Ghanaian public and its entity that we the NDC members are peace loving people and will do all possible to maintain a peaceful atmosphere; we will therefore take any foolishness of the NPP in this region from henceforth. We are sending this strong signal to the NPP to caution their hooligans to refrain from any more attack on our party members in the region. They will face swift response from our men should they dare to any stupid move from today,” he added.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana