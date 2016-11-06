The Paramount Chief of Challa Traditional Area in the Nkwanta District of the Volta Region, Nana Addo Kanewu, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to ignore his detractors and continue with his good works ahead of the December 7 polls.

“I ask you to forgive those who insult and attack you for they do not know what they are doing,” Chief Kanewu said.

According to him, under the leadership of President Mahama, Ghana is revered and viewed as an icon of true democracy and oasis of peace in the African continent.

Addressing the Chief of Staff, Mr. Julius Debrah and his entourage at Brewaniase in the Nkwanta South District, Nana Addo Kanewu said “if some chief on his own volition or accord has said that he supports another presidential candidate, that’s his own business; it is not the decision of the paramountcy and chiefs of Nkwanta South District.”

Mr. Julius Debrah is in the Volta region as a follow up to an earlier visit by President Mahama to whip up enthusiasm among NDC faithful towards ahead of the December 7 polls.

He is also calling on the Chiefs and people of the region to vote massively for President Mahama.

Paying glowing tribute to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its achievements under the leadership of President Mahama, the chief said enough has been done by the government thatar deserves commendation.

While recounting the developmental projects in his area, the revered paramount chief said every community in his area has been connected to the national grid.

According to him, schools and libraries have been provided, road from Nkwanta to Dambai is under construction with more projects yet to commence under the governing NDC.

“They said chiefs should not dabble in politics, but nothing stops us from speaking of the good things we are seeing in our communities,” Chief Kanewu stated.

He indicated that “Ghana is doing better under the leadership of the amiable, affable, accessible and God fearing President, Nothing stops us from saying, 'JM yidzi!.'

The Chief urged government to ensure that the peace and cohesion Ghana is currently enjoying are jealously protected before, during and after the 2016 elections.

By: Richard Mensah/ghelections.com/Ghana