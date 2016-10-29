Luv FM-Golden Tulip Beauty and Bridal Fair opens in Kumasi

The 2016 edition of Luv FM-Golden Tulip Beauty and Bridal Fair has been opened in Kumasi on Friday.

The three-day event brings together exhibitors and patrons on a single platform for exchange of products and services especially for existing and potential couples.

The opening ceremony was climaxed with the trade mark colorful dummy wedding.

The Round Pavilion at Golden Tulip-Kumasi City, is the place to go this week-end with variety of activity.

They include marriage and counsel seminars, fashion show and drama, all backed by live band music.

Events and Promotions Executive at Multimedia Group, Kumasi,Louis Lamis, says more financial institutions and health service providers are taking part in this year’s fair.

Partners, Golden Tulip, are promising a good week-end treat for exhibitors and visitors to the fair.