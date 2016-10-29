Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 29 October 2016 08:06 CET

Luv FM-Golden Tulip Beauty and Bridal Fair opens in Kumasi

By Ghana I Luv FM I Saeed Ali-Yaqub

The 2016 edition of Luv FM-Golden Tulip Beauty and Bridal Fair has been opened in Kumasi on Friday.

The three-day event brings together exhibitors and patrons on a single platform for exchange of products and services especially for existing and potential couples.

The opening ceremony was climaxed with the trade mark colorful dummy wedding.

The Round Pavilion at Golden Tulip-Kumasi City, is the place to go this week-end with variety of activity.

They include marriage and counsel seminars, fashion show and drama, all backed by live band music.

Events and Promotions Executive at Multimedia Group, Kumasi,Louis Lamis, says more financial institutions and health service providers are taking part in this year’s fair.

Partners, Golden Tulip, are promising a good week-end treat for exhibitors and visitors to the fair.

General News

The world is a competing mass.To succed, one must learn and apply the rules of the competition.
By: ANANPANSAH, B ABRAHA
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img